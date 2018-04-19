Sensex ends higher on gains in metals

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Thursday on gains in metal stocks as global aluminium prices soared, while the country’s biggest software services exporter Tata Consultancy Services Ltd rose 1 percent ahead of quarterly results.

The Nifty ended 0.37 percent higher at 10,565.30, while the benchmark Sensex closed up 0.28 percent at 34,427.29.

The NSE IT index ended 1.1 percent higher, snapping a three-day losing streak, while the NSE metal index gained 4.5 percent.