April 19, 2018 / 6:35 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Sensex ends higher on gains in metals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Thursday on gains in metal stocks as global aluminium prices soared, while the country’s biggest software services exporter Tata Consultancy Services Ltd rose 1 percent ahead of quarterly results.

Brokers trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai July 23, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

The Nifty ended 0.37 percent higher at 10,565.30, while the benchmark Sensex closed up 0.28 percent at 34,427.29.

The NSE IT index ended 1.1 percent higher, snapping a three-day losing streak, while the NSE metal index gained 4.5 percent.

Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
