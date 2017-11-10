FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sensex ends higher; State Bank of India, L&T gain
#Money News
November 10, 2017 / 6:53 AM / 2 days ago

Sensex ends higher; State Bank of India, L&T gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

REUTERS - Indian shares ended higher on Friday, as banks gained after State Bank of India said it swung to a second-quarter profit from a loss a year ago, while Larsen & Toubro Ltd gained after its unit won orders.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

However, gains were capped as concerns around oil prices dented refiners’ stocks such as Reliance Industries Ltd, while Tata Motors Ltd fell after it said its British unit faced intensifying competition.

The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.12 percent higher at 10,321.75, while the benchmark BSE Sensex ended up 0.19 percent at 33,314.56.

The Nifty ended 1.3 percent lower this week, while the Sensex lost 1.1 percent - both posting their first weekly fall in three as shares were hit by consolidation and concerns about rising crude prices.

Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

