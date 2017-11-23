Sensex ends little changed; 10-yr bond slips

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended little changed on Thursday, as gains in IT companies such as Infosys Ltd helped offset declines in financial firms, while bonds fell after oil prices hit a two-year high.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.08 percent at 33,588.08 while the broader NSE Nifty ended 0.06 percent higher at 10,348.75.

The benchmark 10-year bond fell, with the yield up 3 basis points to 6.99 percent from its close on Wednesday after earlier rising as much as 6 bps.