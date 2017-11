REUTERS - Indian shares ended marginally higher on Thursday, led by gains in oil refiners such as Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.NS) as oil prices stabilised and financial stocks such as ICICI Bank Ltd (ICBK.NS).

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.06 percent higher at 10,308.95, while the benchmark BSE Sensex ended 0.1 percent up at 33,250.93.

Reliance Industries closed 1.4 percent higher, while ICICI Bank gained 1.9 percent.