Sensex falls 10% to hit lower limit as coronavirus fears grow

FILE PHOTO: People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File photo

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Trading in India’s benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was halted early on Monday after it fell 10% and hit a “circuit-breaker”, as investors continued to fret over the impact of the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak on economic growth.

The S&P BSE Sensex was last down 9.99% at 26,928.38 at 0438 GMT.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was also halted for trade and was last down 9.63% at 7,903.

Trading was scheduled to resume after 45 minutes.