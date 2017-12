(Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Wednesday, with banks among the biggest laggards after unexpectedly high consumer inflation in November raised fears the central bank could hike interest rates sooner than expected.

FILE PHOTO: A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed down 0.53 percent at 33,053.04 while the broader NSE Nifty closed 0.46 percent lower at 10,192.95.

The 10-year benchmark bond fell, with the yield up 2 basis points at 7.21 percent.