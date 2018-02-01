FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 1, 2018 / 10:34 AM / a day ago

Sensex falls for third day; budget unveils equities tax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower for a third straight session on Thursday, after the government’s 2018/19 budget set a capital gains tax on long-term equity investments, although investors welcomed higher spending in key areas of the economy such as agriculture.

The Nifty ended 0.1 percent down to 11,016.90 in a volatile session where shares briefly plunged 1.35 percent and gained up to 0.81 percent.

The Sensex closed 0.16 percent lower at 35,906.66.

Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
