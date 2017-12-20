Sensex falls from record highs ahead of RBI minutes

(Reuters) - Indian shares fell for the first time in five sessions on Wednesday after hitting record highs earlier, as caution set in ahead of the release of the minutes from the Reserve Bank of India’s policy meeting earlier this month.

FILE PHOTO: A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

The BSE Sensex fell 0.18 percent to end at 33,777.38, after earlier touching an all-time high of 33,956.31.

The broader NSE Nifty fell 0.18 percent to end at 10,444.20. It earlier hit a record high of 10,494.45.