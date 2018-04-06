Sensex falls on renewed U.S.-China trade war fears

(Reuters) - Indian shares edged lower on Friday, dragged down by market heavyweights such as Infosys Ltd and tracking global peers, as sentiment soured on renewed fears of a trade war after U.S. President Donald Trump proposed more tariffs on China.

A broker monitors share prices at a brokerage firm in Mumbai August 5, 2011 REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

Trump said on Thursday that he had directed U.S. trade officials to identify tariffs on $100 billion worth additional Chinese imports, escalating the dispute between the world’s two largest economies.

Asia shares ex-Japan slipped 0.13 percent, while U.S. stock futures fell more than 1 percent. Global markets have been volatile this week amid the back-and-forth of the U.S.-China trade conflict.

“The volatility in markets in the last 10 days has unnerved a lot of people. We haven’t seen the end of the trade war between Trump and China, which is creating confusion in investors’ minds,” said Dilip Bhat, joint managing director at Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd.

The broader NSE index was down 0.23 percent at 10,301.50 as of 0546 GMT, but was set to post a weekly gain of 1.85 percent.

The benchmark BSE index was 0.16 percent lower at 33,544.25, but was on track to gain 1.75 percent this week.

“On the positive side, a couple of things are getting clearer after yesterday’s policy - growth will be decent and the government’s borrowing program indicates they won’t go overboard in borrowing,” Bhat said.

India’s central bank held policy rates steady on Thursday, retaining its “neutral” stance, but cut its inflation view amid easing price pressures, spurring a rally in markets.

Infosys and Larsen and Toubro Ltd slid more than 1 percent each, contributing most to the losses on both indexes.

The Nifty PSU bank index fell as much as 1.6 percent, after closing up 4.9 percent in the previous session following the Reserve Bank of India’s policy statement. State Bank of India fell as much as 1.7 percent.

Oil refiners, however, rose on lower global crude oil prices, with Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd gaining over 2 percent each.

Real estate firm Sobha Ltd surged more than 10 percent after reporting strong sales for the year ended 2018.