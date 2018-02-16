Sensex falls; PNB drops for third day

REUTERS - Indian shares ended lower on Friday, as financial stocks fell with Punjab National Bank down for a third straight session after it said earlier this week that it had been hit by a $1.77 billion fraud.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed down 0.84 percent at 34,010.76, rising 0.01 percent for the week.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.88 percent lower at 10,452.30, ending the week 0.03 percent down.

PNB shares fell 2.1 percent after declining 21 percent over the previous two sessions.