Sensex falls sharply as ITC drags

The Bombay Stock Exchange building is seen from a facade in Mumbai, India, May 16, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

(Reuters) - Indian shares closed lower on Wednesday, dragged by a sharp fall in ITC Ltd after the cigarette-maker reported quarterly results, while IT and financial stocks also contributed to the losses.

The broader Nifty ended down 0.84 percent at 10,831.5, while the benchmark Sensex ended 0.92 percent weaker at 36,108.47.

Shares of ITC slumped 4.3 percent to their worst close since Dec. 26, despite beating analysts’ estimates for third-quarter profit.

HDFC Bank Ltd’s stock dropped 1.4 percent while that of IT giant Infosys Ltd declined 1.8 percent.