(Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher for a fifth straight session on Wednesday, after touching a nearly one-month high, boosted by gains in information technology and metal stocks.

A man ties a balloon to the horns of a bull statue at the entrance of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) while celebrating the Sensex index rising to over 30,000, in Mumbai, India April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo

The Nifty ended 0.18 percent higher at 33,940.44, while the Sensex closed up 0.14 percent at 10,417.15.

Nifty metal index ended 1.6 percent higher, while Nifty IT index gained for a second straight session, closing 1.45 percent higher.