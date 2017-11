(Reuters) - Indian shares rose for a fifth straight session on Wednesday, helped by a late rally in state-owned banks after the cabinet approved amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

A broker monitors share prices while trading at a brokerage firm in Mumbai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.25 percent at 33,561.55 while the broader NSE Nifty ended 0.15 percent higher at 10,342.30.

The Nifty PSU index closed 1.26 percent higher after falling as much as 1.13 percent earlier in the day.