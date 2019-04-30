Sensex inches lower as Yes Bank tumbles

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

(Reuters) - Indian shares closed slightly lower on Tuesday, with Yes Bank Ltd posting its biggest ever drop as rising bad loans dragged the private-sector lender to a shock quarterly loss.

The broader Nifty ended 0.06 percent lower at 11,748.15, while the benchmark Sensex closed down 0.09 percent at 39,031.55.

Yes Bank, which slumped 29.2 percent to its lowest close since Dec. 10, was the biggest drag on both indexes.

IndusInd Bank Ltd closed 5.4 percent lower, while Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd fell 5.8 percent.

Index heavyweights HDFC Bank Ltd and Infosys Ltd checked the fall on both indexes, rising 1.6 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively.