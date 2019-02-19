Sensex marks worst losing streak in nearly 8 years

A man walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

(Reuters) - Indian shares erased early gains to end lower on Tuesday, with the benchmark BSE Sensex clocking ninth straight session of falls, its longest losing streak in nearly eight years.

The broader NSE Nifty fell for the eighth straight session and closed 0.34 percent lower at 10,604.35, while the benchmark BSE Sensex ended 0.41 percent lower at 35,352.61. Both the indexes posted their worst closing levels since Dec. 11.

The NSE Nifty marked its longest losing streak in nearly 4 years.

IT stocks were the biggest drag, with the sectoral index finishing 2.1 percent lower. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, the top drag on the NSE index, closed down 3.3 percent.