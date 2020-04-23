Money News
April 23, 2020 / 4:37 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Sensex, Nifty climb on stimulus hopes, surge in banks and IT firms

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 1, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares marked a six-week closing high on Thursday, boosted by gains in heavyweight banking and IT stocks on expectations of a fresh stimulus package from the government to soften the damage from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Nifty closed 1.38% higher at 9,313.90 and the Sensex was up 1.54% at 31,863.08.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd closed up 8.5%, recording its best day since March 25. The private-sector lender ended higher for a second straight session after it approved a capital raising plan on Wednesday. Larger rivals HDFC Bank Ltd and ICICI Bank Ltd climbed between 2.8% and 5%.

IT giants Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and Infosys Ltd jumped about 6% each.

Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

