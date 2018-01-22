FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 22, 2018 / 7:12 AM / 2 days ago

Sensex, Nifty clock all-time closing highs; Reliance Industries gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian shares hit record closing highs on Monday for a fourth straight session led by Reliance Industries, while Oil and Natural Gas Corp gained after a deal to buy a majority stake in a state-run refiner.

The broader NSE Nifty closed up 0.66 percent at 10,966.20 while the benchmark BSE Sensex ended 0.81 percent higher at 35,798.01.

Reliance rose as much as 4.6 percent to a record, while ONGC gained as much as 6.3 percent after its deal to buy a 51.1 percent stake in Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd.

Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
