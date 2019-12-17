Money News
December 17, 2019 / 4:31 AM / Updated 42 minutes ago

Sensex, Nifty close at record peaks, metals shine

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) logo is seen under a bull statue at the entrance of their building in Mumbai, India January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares closed at record highs on Tuesday, led by gains in metal stocks as optimism over an initial Sino-U.S. trade pact boosted investor sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 Index .NSEI settled 0.92% higher at 12,165, while the S&P BSE Sensex index .BSESN closed up 1.01% at 41,352.17.

The Nifty Metal index .NIFTYMET gained the most among sectoral indices, closing up nearly 3%. Shares of Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JNSP.NS) and Jindal Stainless (Hissar) Ltd (JINA.NS) finished 6.47% and 5.37% higher, respectively.

However, realty and pharma stocks declined, with Nifty Realty index .NIFTYREAL slipping 0.26% and Nifty Pharma index .NIPHARM ending 0.33% lower.

Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below