Sensex, Nifty close at record peaks, metals shine

FILE PHOTO: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) logo is seen under a bull statue at the entrance of their building in Mumbai, India January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares closed at record highs on Tuesday, led by gains in metal stocks as optimism over an initial Sino-U.S. trade pact boosted investor sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 Index .NSEI settled 0.92% higher at 12,165, while the S&P BSE Sensex index .BSESN closed up 1.01% at 41,352.17.

The Nifty Metal index .NIFTYMET gained the most among sectoral indices, closing up nearly 3%. Shares of Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JNSP.NS) and Jindal Stainless (Hissar) Ltd (JINA.NS) finished 6.47% and 5.37% higher, respectively.

However, realty and pharma stocks declined, with Nifty Realty index .NIFTYREAL slipping 0.26% and Nifty Pharma index .NIPHARM ending 0.33% lower.