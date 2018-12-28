Sensex, Nifty close higher as financials lead

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher in light trade on Friday, gaining for a third straight session, helped by an uptick in financials as sentiment was boosted by extended gains on Wall Street.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.75 percent at 36,076.72, rising 0.94 percent for the week, while the broader NSE Nifty ended 0.74 percent higher at 10,859.9, posting a 0.98 percent weekly gain.

The NSE Nifty has gained 3.13 percent this year as of close of the penultimate trading session, while the BSE index has risen 5.93 percent during the same period. Both indexes are on track for a fourth yearly gain in five.

Titan Company Ltd, up 3.95 percent, was the highest percentage gainer on the NSE, while financials, which contributed to over half the index gains, were led by Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd, which rose 1.6 percent

