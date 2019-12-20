Sensex, Nifty close higher, financials gain

FILE PHOTO: A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares ended a tick higher on Friday, as gains in financial stocks offset marginal losses in auto stocks.

The NSE Nifty 50 Index .NSEI ended 0.1% higher at 12,271.80, while the S&P BSE Sensex index .BSESN closed 0.02% higher at 41,681.54.

Both the indexes clocked second straight weekly gains and their best week since week-ending Nov. 1.

The Nifty PSU Bank index .NIFTYPSU, which tracks the country’s state-run lenders, closed 2.28% higher with 10 out of 12 stocks on the index finising in positive territory.

Shares of miner Vedanta Ltd (VDAN.NS) and Tata Motors Ltd (TAMO.NS) were among the top losers on the NSE Nifty index, closing down 3.41% and 1.79%, respectively.

The country’s auto index .NIFTYAUTO finished the session 0.39% lower.