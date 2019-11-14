Sensex, Nifty close higher; ICICI, Infosys lead gains

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares settled higher on Thursday, led by gains in financial and IT stocks with shares of Infosys Ltd closing nearly two percent higher.

The NSE Nifty 50 index closed up 0.27% at 11,872.10, while the S&P BSE Sensex finished 0.42% higher at 40,286.48.

Shares of private-sector lender ICICI Ltd and software services firm Infosys Ltd ended the session 1.98% and 2.53% higher, respectively. Both stocks were among the top two gainers on the NSE index.

Gains in Infosys’ stock helped push the Nifty IT index a percent higher.

Shares of miner Vedanta Ltd slipped, closing down nearly 3% after it reported quarterly results.

Telecom stocks were hammered with Vodafone Idea slipping 19% and Bharti Airtel Ltd closing nearly one percent lower. Both the firms are expected to report quarterly results later in the day.