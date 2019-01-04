Sensex, Nifty close higher tracking global markets

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

(Reuters) - Indian shares rose 0.5 percent on Friday, tracking global markets which heaved a sigh of relief as China stepped up efforts to revive its economy by cutting banks’ reserve requirement ratios.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed the session 0.51 percent higher at 35,695.10, while the broader NSE Nifty ended up 0.52 percent at 10,727.35. Both indexes snapped two straight sessions of falls.

For the week, the BSE Sensex fell 1.1 percent, while the NSE Nifty declined 1.24 percent.

Bharti Infratel Ltd was the biggest percentage gainer on Friday, extending its winning streak into a fourth session.

Eicher Motors Ltd erased earlier gains to close lower for a third session in a row.

