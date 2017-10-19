FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sensex, Nifty close lower after special Diwali trading session
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Sports
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
October 19, 2017 / 2:19 PM / in 3 days

Sensex, Nifty close lower after special Diwali trading session

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

REUTERS - Indian shares ended lower on Thursday in a brief session of special “muhurat” trading for the festival of Diwali, with banking stocks such as ICICI Bank Ltd and HDFC Bank Ltd declining the most.

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The trading session, which lasted for about an hour, saw the Sensex close down 0.6 percent at 32,389.96, while the Nifty ended 0.63 percent lower at 10,146.55. ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank fell 2.1 percent and 1.3 percent respectively.

Bharti Airtel Ltd and Idea Cellular Ltd gained over 3 percent each after Reliance Industries Ltd’s telecoms arm Jio revised tariff offers ahead of the festival season.

“Muhurat” means auspicious in Hindi, and many traders believe gains made during this session bring prosperity and wealth in the year ahead. Regular market trading will resume on Monday.

Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.