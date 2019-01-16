Sensex, Nifty close nearly flat; Jet Airways slumps

The Bombay Stock Exchange building is seen from a facade in Mumbai, India, May 16, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

(Reuters) - Indian shares closed little changed on Wednesday as investors were cautious ahead of Reliance Industries Ltd’s quarterly results.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed 0.01 percent higher at 36,321.29, while the broader NSE Nifty ended up 0.03 percent at 10,890.30.

Shares of Reliance Industries climbed 0.55 percent. The conglomerate is due to report its quarterly results on Thursday.

Beleaguered carrier Jet Airways Ltd closed 8.17 percent lower. The company said its resolution plan with State Bank of India was being discussed with its stakeholders.