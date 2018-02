(Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower for a third consecutive session on Tuesday, as private sector banks dropped but recovery was seen in state-run lenders, after sharp declines following the $1.77 billion fraud unearthed by Punjab National Bank (PNB) last week.

The benchmark BSE index closed down 0.21 percent at 33,703.59. The broader NSE index ended 0.17 percent lower at 10,360.40.