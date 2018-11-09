Sensex, Nifty edge lower as IT, energy stocks drag

A man walks out of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo

(Reuters) - Indian shares closed slightly lower on Friday, dragged by top IT and energy stocks, while gains in the financial and consumer counters arrested the downside.

The benchmark Sensex fell 0.22 percent to 35,158.55, while the broader Nifty declined 0.12 percent to 10,585.2. For the week, the Nifty gained 0.3 percent and the Sensex added 0.4 percent.

Software services exporter Infosys Ltd was the biggest drag on the NSE index with a drop of 2.4 percent. Larger rival Tata Consultancy Services Ltd fell 1.7 percent.

Oil-to-retail conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd dropped 1.6 percent.

Private-sector lender Yes Bank Ltd rose 5.5 percent to its best close since mid-October, and was the biggest boost.