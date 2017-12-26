Sensex, Nifty end at record highs

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended at all-time highs on Tuesday, fuelled by gains in telecom stocks after Reliance Communications Ltd revealed a new debt-reduction plan with no write-offs.

A broker monitors share prices at a brokerage firm in Mumbai August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

The benchmark BSE Sensex breached the 34,000-mark for the first time and ended 0.21 percent higher at 34,010.61. The broader NSE Nifty rose 0.37 percent to close at an all-time high of 10,531.50.

Shares of Reliance Communications ended 31.9 percent higher after the company said it would reduce its debt by about 250 billion rupees through the sale of some of its spectrum, tower and real-estate assets.

Bharti Airtel Ltd rose as much as 3.3 percent and was the top percentage gainer on the Nifty.