Sensex, Nifty end flat; TCS jumps ahead of results

REUTERS - Indian shares ended nearly flat on Wednesday as financials such as Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd fell, but a surge in IT stocks such as Tata Consultancy Services curbed losses in the indexes.
The Nifty closed 0.05 percent lower at 10,632.20, while the benchmark Sensex ended 0.03 percent down at 34,433.07.
Nifty IT index closed 2.2 percent higher, with Tata Consultancy Services ending up 3.6 percent. Tata Consultancy Services is due to post December-quarter results on Thursday.
Housing Development Finance Corp slipped 0.5 percent.
Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan