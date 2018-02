(Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Wednesday, snapping three sessions of losses, as IT stocks such as HCL Technologies Ltd and ITC Ltd gained.

The benchmark Sensex closed up 0.42 percent at 33,844.86, while the broader Nifty ended 0.36 percent higher at 10,397.45.

HCL Technologies ended 3.9 percent higher and was the top percentage gainer on the Nifty.