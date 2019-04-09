Sensex, Nifty end higher as financials boost

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File photo

(Reuters) - Indian shares retreated from early losses to end higher in volatile trade on Tuesday, with financials leading the gains, as investors geared up for the upcoming March-quarter results beginning later this week.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.62 percent at 38,939.22. The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.58 percent higher at 11,671.95.

Both indexes recorded a second session of gains in five.

Yes Bank Ltd ended 4.06 percent higher, while ICICI Bank closed up 2.6 percent.