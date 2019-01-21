Sensex, Nifty end higher as Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank surge

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Monday, supported by solid gains in oil-to-retail conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd, while Kotak Mahindra Bank closed at an over six-week high after reporting strong quarterly results.

The broader Nifty ended 0.5 percent firmer at 10,961.85, while the benchmark Sensex ended 0.53 percent higher at 36,578.96, its best closing level since Sept. 25, 2018.

Reliance Industries, India’s biggest company by market value, led the gains, ending up 4.5 percent at its best closing level since Sept. 28. This is the stock’s second straight session of gains after reporting record quarterly results.

Kotak Mahindra Bank closed up 2.2 percent after posting a 23 percent rise in third-quarter net profit.