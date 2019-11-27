Sensex, Nifty end higher as U.S.-China trade hopes lift investor sentiment

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Wednesday tracking global equity markets, as upbeat comments by U.S. President Donald Trump that Washington and Beijing were in the final throes of an initial trade deal stoked risk appetite.

The Nifty closed up 0.5% at 12,100.70, while the benchmark Sensex was also 0.5% higher at 41,020.60.

The biggest gainers on the Nifty were Yes Bank Ltd, up 8.08%, UltraTech Cement Ltd higher by 2.96% and State Bank of India gaining 2.4%.

Auto stocks led gains in the Nifty as their main sub-index rose 1.30%.

Shares of Tata Motors advanced 4.22%, while Maruti Suzuki climbed 2.40%.

The biggest laggards on the Nifty were Bharti Infratel Ltd, Cipla Ltd and Larsen & Toubro Ltd.

Bharti Infratel fell 3.16%, Cipla Ltd was down 2.02%, while Larsen & Toubro Ltd lost 2.02%.