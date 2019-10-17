Sensex, Nifty end higher; autos, public sector banks shine

The Bombay Stock Exchange building is seen from a facade in Mumbai, May 16, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Thursday, led by gains in auto and state-owned bank stocks, as investors cheered Britain and the European Union agreeing on a new divorce deal.

Upbeat domestic corporate earnings for the September quarter so far further boosted the sentiment.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 1.07% higher at 11,568.35, while the benchmark BSE Sensex finished 1.17% higher at 39,052.06.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that Britain and the European Union had agreed a “great” new Brexit deal and urged lawmakers to approve it at the weekend.

Meanwhile, the corporate earnings season for the September quarter has already seen companies such as Hindustan Unilever and Wipro beat expectations.

Earlier in the day, TVS Motor Company Ltd reported a quarterly profit that comfortably beat estimates, sending its shares up as much as 9.5% and finally settling at 6.83%.

Tata Motors shares also surged to end 10.85% higher and along with TVS was the top boost to the Nifty auto index, which ended up 3.13%

Yes Bank shares ended 15.47% higher and were the top gainers on the NSE Nifty.

Vedanta was the day’s biggest loser, closing down 1.07%.