Sensex, Nifty end higher, but snap three weeks of gains

A man walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, May 20, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares closed higher on Friday, a day after the central bank lowered interest rates by 25 basis points and changed its stance to “accommodative.”

The broader NSE Nifty ended up 0.2% at 11,870.65, while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed 0.2% higher at 39,615.90.

Both the indexes were buoyed by IT stocks and financials, with the Nifty IT index ending up 0.6%.

Housing Development Finance Ltd and IndusInd Bank gained 1% and 1.94%, respectively.

Among losers, Dewan Housing Finance Ltd fell 11.3%.

For the week, both the NSE and BSE indexes declined, snapping three straight weekly gains.