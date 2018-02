(Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Friday, tracking gains in global equities, as investors bought shares of recent underperformers such as pharma and financials.

The Sensex closed up 0.95 percent at 34,142.15, ending 0.39 percent higher for the week.

The Nifty ended 1.04 percent higher at 10,491.05, gaining 0.37 percent for the week.