Sensex, Nifty end higher for third day; Reliance Ind boosts

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

(Reuters) - Indian shares reversed early losses to end higher in choppy trade on Monday, lifted by index heavyweights Reliance Industries Ltd and Housing Development Finance Corp, with focus shifting to Thursday’s central bank policy meet.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.31 percent at 36,582.74 while the broader NSE Nifty ended 0.17 percent higher at 10,912.25.

Both the indexes gained for the third straight session.

Shares of Reliance Industries closed up 3.16 percent while those of HDFC edged 0.7 percent higher.