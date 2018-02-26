Sensex, Nifty end higher on economic data, Fed hopes

(Reuters) - The Sensex and the Nifty rose for a second straight session on Monday ahead of release of key domestic economic data this week and on hopes the new head of the U.S. Federal Reserve will signal a steady course on policy at an address later this week.
The Sensex came off session highs of 1 percent to close up 0.89 percent at 34,445.75.
The Nifty ended 0.87 percent higher at 10,582.60, closing above 10,500 for the first time in seven sessions.
Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier