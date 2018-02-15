FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2018 / 8:25 AM / 2 days ago

Sensex, Nifty end higher; PNB slumps for second day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Sensex and Nifty rose on Thursday tracking global markets, but Punjab National Bank fell for a second consecutive session after saying it unearthed $1.77 billion in fraudulent transactions, dragging down other state-run lenders.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.41 percent at 34,297.47.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.42 percent higher at 10,545.50, its highest close in a week.

Punjab National Bank shares ended 12.9 percent lower, hitting their lowest close since Oct. 23, after falling as much as 14.2 percent on Wednesday.

The Nifty PSU bank index lost 1.1 percent.

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

