Sensex, Nifty end higher; Reliance boosts
#Money News
October 23, 2017 / 6:21 AM / 2 days ago

Sensex, Nifty end higher; Reliance boosts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

REUTERS - Indian shares ended higher on Monday as telecom stocks rallied after Reliance Industries Ltd’s Jio unit raised data tariffs last week, raising hopes it would usher more pricing discipline across the profit-challenged sector.

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.36 percent at 32,506.72, while the broader NSE Nifty ended 0.38 percent higher at 10,184.85.

Reliance Industries was the biggest contributor to the gains on the NSE Nifty, rising as much as 3.8 percent to a record high.

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
