July 6, 2018 / 6:47 AM / Updated an hour ago

Sensex, Nifty end higher; Reliance Industries boosts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Friday, posting their sixth weekly gain in seven, while sentiment across the globe improved as investors calmly absorbed the imposition of tariffs by the United States and China.

Indian stock brokers keep watch on the key Sensex share index graph in a brokerage firm in Bombay May 13, 2004. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed 0.23 percent higher at 35,657.86, gaining 0.66 percent for the week. It marked its highest weekly gain since June 1.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.21 percent higher at 10,772.65. The index jumped 0.54 percent for the week, the highest in nearly a month.

Reliance Industries Ltd closed up 1.35 percent.

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

