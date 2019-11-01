Sensex, Nifty end higher; Zee Entertainment top gainer on NSE index

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares closed slightly higher on Friday, helped by growing expectation of better December-quarter corporate earnings on the back of solid results for the July-September period.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.11% higher at 11,890.6, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.09% to 40,165.03. The Nifty and the Sensex ended the week up 2.65% and 2.83%, respectively.

Stocks have been gaining steadily over the last few sessions, buoyed by positive global cues, a strong set of corporate results and expectations of a better third quarter.

Metals stocks led gains, with the Nifty sub-index up 2.44%. Meanwhile, the Nifty state-owned bank index rose 1.44%.

Zee Entertainment’s shares recorded their best intraday gain in more than 12 years and finished up 18.46% to top the gainers list on the Nifty.

Yes Bank was the top loser with a 6.11% drop.