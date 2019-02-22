Sensex, Nifty end largely flat in tepid trade

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended largely flat on Friday triggered by a worsening global growth outlook, and as losses in financial stocks such as Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd offset gains in Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.

The broader NSE Nifty closed flat at 10,791.65, while the benchmark BSE Sensex ended 0.07 percent lower at 35,871.48.

For the week, the NSE Nifty added 0.6 percent, while the BSE Sensex inched up about 0.2 percent.

Kotak Mahindra Bank pared early losses to finish nearly 4 percent weaker on reports that ING Group is looking to sell stake in the private-sector lender via a block deal. Stock posted its lowest closing level in over three weeks.

Maruti Suzuki India ended 1.6 percent higher.