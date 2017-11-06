FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sensex, Nifty end little changed after hitting record highs
November 6, 2017 / 6:46 AM / Updated a day ago

Sensex, Nifty end little changed after hitting record highs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended nearly flat on Monday, after hitting record highs earlier in the session, as blue chips such as Bharti Airtel Ltd fell on profit-taking, though Tata Motors Ltd rallied on strong earnings expectations.

A broker monitors share prices while trading at a brokerage firm in Mumbai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

The BSE Sensex rose 0.14 percent, ending at a record close of 33,731.19, having hit an intraday record earlier in the session.

The broader NSE Nifty, which climbed to an all-time high of 10,490.45 in the session, ended 0.01 percent lower at 10,451.80.

Tata Motors, which is due to report quarterly results on Thursday, surged as much as 4.5 percent during the session to a three-month high.

Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
