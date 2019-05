People walk out of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares were little changed at close on Tuesday, amid thin trade, with Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Yes Bank Ltd, and Infosys being among the top gainers.

The broader Nifty ended 0.03% higher at 11,928.75, while the benchmark Sensex closed up 0.17% at 39,749.73.

Shares of budget airline SpiceJet Ltd settled over 2% higher, shortly after posting a 22% surge in quarterly profit.