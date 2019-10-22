Sensex, Nifty end lower as Infosys crashes

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares closed down on Tuesday, dragged by a sharp fall in Infosys stock, while weak earnings from a raft of companies further dented investor sentiment.

Infosys dived nearly 17% and was the biggest drag on the NSE index, as the country’s No. 2 software services firm said it was investigating whistleblower claims accusing its top two executives of “unethical practices” to boost short-term profit.

The broader Nifty ended 0.63% lower at 11,588.35, while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed down 0.85% at 38,963.84.

Only 2 out of 10 stocks on the Nifty IT index ended higher. The index closed 4.68% lower.

Shares of air conditioning parts manufacturer, Subros Ltd, slid as much as 7% to its lowest in nearly five weeks after the company posted a drop in quarterly net profit.

Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd were among the top gainers on the NSE index, closing up 3.05% and 3.15%, respectively.