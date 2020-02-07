Money News
February 7, 2020 / 4:48 AM / Updated an hour ago

Sensex, Nifty end lower, but record best week since December

A man walks out of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, January 3 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower as persistent coronavirus fears brought down global markets, but recorded their best week since December.

The broader NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.33% to 12,098.35 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index ended 0.4% lower at 41,141.85.

However the Nifty and Sensex finished the week up 1.04% and 1.03%, respectively, their best weekly close since Dec. 20.

The Nifty auto index closed down 0.95% and was the top drag among sectors. The Nifty financials index dropped 0.3%.

Eicher Motors was the day’s biggest laggard, dropping 3.21%, while Zee Entertainment was the top gainer, advancing 5.92%.

Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

