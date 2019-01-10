Sensex, Nifty end lower; caution prevails ahead of TCS results

People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

(Reuters) - Indian shares snapped four sessions of gains to settle lower on Thursday as investors remained cautious ahead of technology giant Tata Consultancy Services’ results.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed the session 0.29 percent lower at 36,106.41, while the broader NSE Nifty ended down 0.31 percent at 10,821.60.

Shares of TCS, which is due to report quarterly results this evening, finished the session 0.21 percent lower.

Bandhan Bank Ltd’s stock ended as much as 4.26 percent higher, after the Kolkata-based bank posted a 10 percent rise in third quarter profit on Thursday.

