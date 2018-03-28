FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 28, 2018 / 6:41 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Sensex, Nifty end lower; derivatives expiry weighs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian shares snapped a two-day gaining streak to end lower on Wednesday, dragged down by market heavyweights such as Reliance Industries Ltd and ICICI Bank Ltd, due to volatility around the expiry of derivatives contracts at the end of the session.

A bird flies past the logo of National Stock Exchange (NSE) installed on the facade of its building in Mumbai, India, February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

The broader NSE Nifty closed down 0.69 percent at 10,113.70, but posted a weekly gain of 1.16 percent.

The benchmark BSE Sensex ended 0.62 percent lower at 32,968.68, but gained 1.14 percent this week.

The indexes posted a monthly loss of about 3.6 percent, their steepest drop for the month of March since 2015.

Indian markets will remain closed on Thursday and Friday for public holidays.

Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

