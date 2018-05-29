FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 29, 2018 / 7:02 AM / Updated 43 minutes ago

Sensex, Nifty end lower; financials drag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Tuesday, snapping three sessions of gains, with lenders such as ICICI Bank Ltd and State Bank of India weighing on the indexes.

A guard walks past the NSE (National Stock Exchange) building in Mumbai, India, February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.52 percent lower at 10,633.30 while the benchmark BSE Sensex was down 0.61 percent at 34,949.24.

Nifty bank index ended 1.4 percent lower and the Nifty PSU bank index dropped 2.95 percent.

ICICI Bank closed 3.1 percent lower while State Bank of India fell 2.9 percent.

Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan

